MSU’s Cassius Winston earns another preseason honor

Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston was one of 50 players named Tuesday to the John R. Wooden Award’s preseason top 50 watch list.

Winston is one of 22 seniors on the list. The award honors the nation’s top player; a winner will be revealed April 10 during ESPN’s College Basketball Awards show, a news release said.

The list represents 12 conferences. The Pac-12 leads all conferences with 8 selections, followed by the Big East and SEC with seven apiece, the Big Ten with six, the ACC with five, and the Big 12 with four.

Nearly 1,000 voters will determine this season which players will make the top 15. Voters will be allowed to take into consideration player performance during early round games of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the tournament’s Elite Eight round.

Winston, a Detroit native, was the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year and a first team All-American selection by the Associated Press and The Sporting News last season.

Other players named Tuesday to the preseason watch list:

Name School Conference Height Class Position

Precious Achiuwa Memphis American 6-9 Fr. F

Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton Big East 6-4 Jr. G

Cole Anthony North Carolina ACC 6-3 Fr. G

Udoka Azubuike Kansas Big 12 7-0 Sr. C

Kamar Baldwin Butler Big East 6-1 Sr. G

Desmond Bane TCU Big 12 6-6 Sr. G

Charles Bassey Western Kentucky Conference USA 6-11 So. C

Saddiq Bey Villanova Big East 6-8 So. F

Kerry Blackshear Jr. Florida SEC 6-10 Sr. F

Vernon Carey Jr. Duke ACC 6-10 Fr. C

Yoeli Childs BYU WCC 6-8 Sr. F

Anthony Cowan Jr. Maryland Big Ten 6-0 Sr. G

Jarron Cumberland Cincinnati American 6-5 Sr. G

Antoine Davis Detroit Mercy Horizon League 6-1 So. G

Mamadi Diakite Virginia ACC 6-9 Sr. F

Alpha Diallo Providence Big East 6-7 Sr. G

Ayo Dosunmu Illinois Big Ten 6-5 So. G

Devon Dotson Kansas Big 12 6-2 So. G

Anthony Edwards Georgia SEC 6-5 Fr. G

CJ Elleby Washington State Pac-12 6-6 So. F

Jordan Ford Saint Mary's WCC 6-1 Sr. G

Kellan Grady Davidson A-10 6-5 Jr. G

Jon Axel Gudmundsson Davidson A-10 6-5 Sr. G

Ashton Hagans Kentucky SEC 6-3 So. G

Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State Big 12 6-5 So. G

Markus Howard* Marquette Big East 5-11 Sr. G

Tre Jones Duke ACC 6-3 So. G

Anthony Lamb Vermont America East 6-6 Sr. F

Scottie Lewis Florida SEC 6-5 Fr. G

Nico Mannion Arizona Pac-12 6-6 Fr. G

Naji Marshall Xavier Big East 6-7 Jr. F

Tyrese Maxey Kentucky SEC 6-3 Fr. G

Jaden McDaniels Washington Pac-12 6-9 Fr. F

Sam Merrill Utah State Mountain West 6-5 Sr. G

Andrew Nembhard Florida SEC 6-5 So. G

Jordan Nwora Louisville ACC 6-7 Jr. F

Reggie Perry Mississippi State SEC 6-5 Sr. G

Myles Powell Seton Hall Big East 6-2 Sr. G

Payton Pritchard Oregon Pac-12 6-2 Sr. G

Neemias Queta Utah State Mountain West 7-0 So. C

Nick Rakocevic USC Pac-12 6-11 Sr. F

Jalen Smith Maryland Big Ten 6-10 So. F

Lamar Stevens Penn State Big Ten 6-8 Sr. F

Isaiah Stewart Washington Pac-12 6-9 Fr. F

Killian Tillie Gonzaga WCC 6-10 Sr. F

Tres Tinkle Oregon State Pac-12 6-7 Sr. F

Kaleb Wesson Ohio State Big Ten 6-9 Jr. F

James Wiseman Memphis American 7-1 Fr. C

McKinley Wright IV Colorado Pac-12 6-0 Jr. G

