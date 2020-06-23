MSU's Carrier Retires

Michigan State associated head athletic trainer Dave Carrier is retiring from the University June 30th, the school announced Tuesday. Carrier has served MSU for 36 years. He is retiring as one of the longest tenured trainers in hockey. In June, 2015, he was inducted into the National Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame, becoming the eighth athletic trainer from MSU to be voted into the hall. Carrier retires having worked more than 1,600 hockey games.