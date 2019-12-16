The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 747 1
2. UConn (1) 8-0 685 2
3. Oregon (1) 8-1 679 3
4. Oregon St. (1) 9-0 653 4
5. South Carolina 10-1 633 5
6. Louisville 10-1 599 7
7. Baylor 8-1 598 6
8. Florida St. 10-0 549 8
9. NC State 10-0 497 9
10. UCLA 9-0 459 10
11. Texas A&M 9-1 447 11
12. Indiana 10-1 422 12
13. Maryland 8-2 398 13
14. Kentucky 10-1 361 14
15. Mississippi St. 8-2 333 15
16. DePaul 9-1 314 16
17. Gonzaga 9-1 256 17
18. Arizona 10-0 242 18
19. Michigan St. 7-2 153 19
20. Missouri St. 9-1 151 20
21. Arkansas 10-1 123 21
22. West Virginia 7-1 115 22
23. Tennessee 8-1 100 23
24. Michigan 9-1 77 24
25. South Dakota 12-1 45 -
Others receiving votes: Miami 42, Florida Gulf Coast 37, Minnesota 20, Rutgers 7, Colorado 4, Arizona St. 1, TCU 1, Ohio St. 1, Kansas 1.
MSU women remain at #19 in AP Poll
