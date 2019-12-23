The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 22, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (19) 10-0 698 2
2. Oregon (5) 10-1 680 3
3. Oregon St. (4) 11-0 654 4
4. South Carolina (1) 12-1 638 5
5. Stanford 10-1 602 1
6. Baylor 9-1 592 7
7. Louisville 11-1 562 6
8. Florida St. 12-0 543 8
9. NC State 11-0 484 9
10. UCLA 11-0 479 10
11. Texas A&M 11-1 433 11
12. Maryland 9-2 385 13
13. Kentucky 11-1 361 14
14. Indiana 10-2 331 12
15. Mississippi St. 11-2 329 15
16. DePaul 10-2 279 16
17. Gonzaga 11-1 277 17
18. Arizona 11-0 248 18
19. West Virginia 9-1 195 22
20. Arkansas 11-1 148 21
21. Missouri St. 9-2 108 20
22. Tennessee 9-2 80 23
23. Michigan 9-2 59 24
24. Miami 8-3 55 -
25. Texas 7-4 40 -
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 39, South Dakota 38, Michigan St. 28, Rutgers 16, Colorado 8, Northwestern 7, Princeton 7, LSU 5, Arizona St. 4, TCU 4, Kansas 4, Iowa 3, Nebraska 1, Texas Tech 1.
MSU women fall out of AP Top 25
