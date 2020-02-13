MSU strength/conditioning coach Ken Mannie retires

Michigan State football strength and conditioning coach Ken Mannie wrote on Twitter Thursday that he is stepping down.

Mannie's departure comes less than 24 hours after Mel Tucker was introduced as Michigan State's new head coach. In his post, Mannie wrote that he had been sitting on the news for a while.

Mannie had been a constant figure of MSU football, working for the team for 25 years.

Spent the past several months informing family and close friends. Wanted to wait till things settled a bit on the current situation to make this public. So much gratitude to express over the ensuing months...but here’s a start. And players...let’s finish this week off strong! pic.twitter.com/tgppZfRuCT — Ken Mannie (@SpartanEarned1) February 13, 2020

Mannie joined the MSU program before the 1995 season, and worked under Nick Saban, Bobby Williams, John L. Smith and lastly Mark Dantonio.

In his parting message to Spartan fans he wrote, “There are enough people to thank for the guidance and lessons learned along the way to fill a book,” Mannie said. “In terms of Michigan State, I have to begin with Nick Saban. Nick, who is in a coaching class with few peers, provided me with the opportunity to work in the Big Ten Conference and contribute to a world renowned institution in Michigan State University. And of course, the man I was fortunate enough to finish with, Mark Dantonio. Mark is one of the truly great coaches, leaders and role models in MSU history. Special thanks to Tom Izzo, who has always been very supportive, a confidant, and gracious to my family. All three of these men are valued friends for life. What a great honor it was to have worked with these coaching giants.”

As part of his new six-year contract with Michigan State, Tucker's assistant coaching pool is expected to be at least $6 million.

