MSU player drafted in the XFL

A former Michigan State football player has been drafted in the Xtreme Football League.

Taiwan Jones, a linebacker, was selected by the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats, according to the team’s Twitter page.

Jones hails from New Baltimore, Mich. and played at MSU from 2011 to 2014. He was a three-year starter for coach Mark Dantonio.

The XFL is an eight-team league that kicks off play Feb. 8.

The league has been rebooted after the original XFL folded in 2011 after one season.

This league doesn’t have any Michigan-based teams.

Each XFL team will compete with a 45-man active roster over a 10-week regular season with a postseason consisting of two semifinal playoff games and a championship game.

Games will air weekly on ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2. For more information visit xfl.com.

Vince McMahon is the XFL’s founder and chairman. McMahon is the chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment.

