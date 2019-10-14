MSU loses another football player to the transfer portal

Updated: Mon 4:56 PM, Oct 14, 2019

EAST LANSING, MI. (WILX) -- Michigan State has lost another football player to the transfer portal.

Receiver Weston Bridges, a red-shirt sophomore, has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal, a university official confirmed Monday.

The portal is a database of Division I football players who have interest transferring to another school.

Running backs La’Darius Jefferson and Connor Heyward and linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle decided to enter the portal earlier this season.

