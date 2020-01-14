MSU forward Kyle Ahrens sidelined due to injury

The Michigan State Basketball team was blown out on the road against Purdue on Sunday and the road ahead got a little bit tougher Tuesday.

Head Coach Tom Izzo announced that forward Kyle Ahrens, who has been banged up, will miss multiple weeks. He said they hope to get him back by the second half of the Big Ten season.

Ahrens is averaging just under 13 minutes per game and just over 3 points per game, but what they'll miss the most is his experience.

"It's just been so hard to have him in practice, not in practice, in the lineup, not in the lineup. So really it was a decision made by me. I just think he's broken down. He was just bummed out he couldn't do more to help and Cassius stood up and said 'hey we know what you've given this program.' So it adds to the issue of more and more and more and more youth in there," Izzo said.

So there's bad news on the injury front, but the good news is MSU returns to the friendly confines here at the Breslin Center as they host Wisconsin on Friday night.

The Spartans are 5-1 in conference play and are in first place right now in the Big Ten.

