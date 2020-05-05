MSU football's 2021 class ranked top 25 nationally by Rivals

Michigan State's 2021 football recruiting class is off to a fast start. Mel Tucker and his staff have secured 10 verbal commitments so far (9 3-star recruits and 1 4-star recruit according to Rivals) and that has MSU currently ranked 23rd in the nation. That does trail in-state rival Michigan who sits ninth in the country as of May 5th. So far, however, Tucker's tenure has been quick.

"First thing I'm hearing from recruits right now is the energy they have noticed difference of energy from the previous staff. That's not surprising, obviously a new staff comes in brings in new energy and Mark Dantonio had been there awhile, it was the same staff for awhile," said Rivals Reporter Josh Helmholdt.

To gain on some of the regional powerhouses, Tucker would at some point have to start winning some of the bigger recruiting battles. One of those might not be far away. East Lansing star wide receiver Andrel Anthony Junior has gained national attention on the recruitment trail and is expected to narrow down his list to ten teams sometime this week.

Helmholdt believes this could be the first big time recruiting battle between Tucker and Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

"This is going to be maybe the first big recruiting battle between Mel Tucker and Jim Harbaugh. Michigan and Michigan State. I'm excited to see just how that plays out. Certainly Penn State is involved. There are other teams that are going to have their say but there are some battles like that."