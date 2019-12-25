MSU football team tours NYC, visits 9/11 Memorial

NEW YORK – Under mild, Christmas Day temperatures in the mid-40s, the Spartans had another eventful day in New York City on Wednesday, as they celebrated Christmas along with continuing preparation for Friday’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

MSU started the day with meetings, then boarded buses and headed to lower Manhattan to visit the 9/11 Memorial and One World Observatory. The team, coaches and support staff went through the Memorial and the 9/11 Museum. Located at the World Trade Center in New York City, the 9/11 Memorial Museum tells the story of 9/11 through media, narratives, and a collection of monumental and authentic artifacts, presenting visitors with personal stories of loss, recovery, and hope.

“It was an unbelievable experience for our guys, to be someplace that has really impacted this entire country, and really not even just the country, but how we live today. I think our guys have really been looking forward to it,” MSU head coach Mark Dantonio said. “It was a busy Christmas Day, but we’ve got to take advantage of every opportunity we have here.”

The Spartans then went to the One World Observatory, located at Freedom Tower, where they rode in SkyPod Elevators up 102 stories in 47 seconds. During the ride, screens in the SkyPod show the transformation of the Big Apple from undiscovered lands into today’s hustle and bustle skyscraper dominated skyline. Upon arriving at the top, they were able to look “forever” in all four directions, surveying the scenery.

After the tour, the Spartans had a snack before boarding buses to head back to Fordham University for their second practice in prep for Friday’s battle with Wake Forest.

At the conclusion of practice, per longstanding tradition for the Spartans’ final full practice under 13th-year head coach Mark Dantonio, the 2019 seniors walked down a receiving line to share final goodbyes with other teammates, coaches and support staff.

Following practice, the team was scheduled to celebrate Christmas night by attending the Christmas Spectacular, starring the world-famous Radio City Rockettes, at Radio City Music Hall.

Thursday’s activities include Coach Dantonio and the team captains ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, while the rest of the team will be conducting a youth clinic at Yankee Stadium in the morning, then a walk through at Yankee Stadium, in final preparations for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl Friday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. on ESPN.

