The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (30) 18-1 1574 1
2. Baylor (31) 13-1 1567 4
3. Duke (4) 15-1 1529 2
4. Auburn 15-0 1359 5
5. Butler 15-1 1299 6
6. Kansas 12-3 1286 3
7. San Diego St. 17-0 1266 7
8. Oregon 14-3 1163 9
9. Florida St. 14-2 1093 10
10. Kentucky 12-3 960 14
11. Louisville 13-3 943 13
12. West Virginia 13-2 911 17
13. Dayton 14-2 842 15
14. Villanova 12-3 822 16
15. Michigan St. 13-4 735 8
16. Wichita St. 15-1 629 23
17. Maryland 13-3 616 12
18. Seton Hall 12-4 496 --
19. Michigan 11-5 358 19
20. Colorado 13-3 345 25
21. Ohio St. 11-5 270 11
22. Memphis 13-3 232 21
23. Texas Tech 10-5 111 22
24. Illinois 12-5 109 --
25. Creighton 13-4 97 --
Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn St. 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, N. Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, Rutgers 8, TCU 8, Virginia Tech 5, Houston 4, Oregon St. 4, BYU 3, ETSU 2, Akron 1, Harvard 1, Saint Mary's (Cal) 1, Southern Cal 1.
MSU falls to #15, Michigan remains at #19 in latest AP Poll
