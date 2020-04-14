MSU baseball expected to retain 5 of 8 seniors for next season.

The NCAA recently announced its decision to allow spring athletes an extra year of eligibility to make up for the lost season due to the COVID-19 crisis. That could mean a lot of talent coming back for all spring sports, including college baseball.

For Michigan State, the Spartans had 8 players in their senior class and Head Coach Jake Boss expects more than half to return next season.

"You know we had eight guys and it looks like I'm probably getting five of them back and the other three had things going on," Boss said. "I'm happy for them and happy they get to put the green and white jersey on one more time."

Boss said he expects two pitchers to return along with three position players. The MLB Draft may be reduced to fewer rounds than normal, which could also lead to more high school players to go to school instead of signing pro contracts. Boss believes this could lead to a special year of college baseball in 2021.

"We're probably looking at the deepest, most talented year in college baseball coming up in 2021 with all of those guys coming and most of the high school kids making it to school. With a five or ten round MLB draft I think alot of the guys that would maybe sign pro contracts probably end up going to school," said Boss.

