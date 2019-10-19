MSU Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 19 Michigan, 3-2, on Alumni Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's soccer fell to No. 19 Michigan, 3-2, on Saturday night in a doubleheader at DeMartin Stadium for Alumni Day. This was the first game of a four-game homestand to conclude the regular season.

MSU falls to 8-7-1 on the season with a 1-6-1 mark in conference play. No. 19 Michigan improves to 12-1-1 on the season and 7-1-1 in Big Ten matches.

The Spartans now have a record of 6-2-0 in East Lansing this season.

At halftime, the Spartans honored over 30 Michigan State women's soccer alumni and their families as part of Alumni Day festivities.

"It was a great night for soccer, a fantastic crowd and a great turnout by our alumni; it was a night you dream of as a college player," MSU head coach Tom Saxton said. "It was a big stage and again we'd like to have our first 20 minutes back for sure but we responded in the second half and made a game out of it."

Michigan had the advantage in the first half, but the Spartans contested with a surge in the second 45 to challenge the Wolverines.Redshirt-freshman goalkeeper Lauren Kozal had a career-high 11 saves through the 90 minutes.

UP NEXT: Michigan State continues its four-game homestand next week with two matches in East Lansing. MSU will host Maryland on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. before hosting No. 12 Rutgers for senior day on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.

