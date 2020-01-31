MSU Women's Golf Begins Spring Season

Michigan State's women's golf team, ranked 13th in the nation, begins its spring season this week end at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida. The three round 54-hole tournament is being played at the Eagle Creek Club from Sunday through Tuesday. There 1re 15 teams in the field. MSU's team consists of Paz Marfa Sans, Yurika Tanida, Ally Geer-Park, Valery Plata and Haylin Harris. MSU payed in the tournament for the first time a year ago finishing in seventh place.