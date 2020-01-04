MSU Women's Basketball Travels to Michigan on ESPN2 Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women’s basketball hits the road to take on in-state rival Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 12 p.m. on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod on the call. MSU is now 8-5 this season and 1-1 in the Big Ten after snapping a three-game losing streak. The Wolverines are 10-3 overall and are also 1-1 in league action.

• The Spartans have faced several injuries throughout this season. Against Nebraska on Dec. 31, MSU used the starting lineup of senior guard Taryn McCutcheon, sophomore guard Nia Clouden, freshman guard Moria Joiner, senior forward Nia Hollie and freshman forward Taiyier Parks. This was Michigan State’s seventh different starting lineup of the season.

•For the second-straight year, the MSU vs. UM women’s game will coincide with the MSU vs. UM men’s game. The Michigan State men’s team will host Michigan on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Last season on Feb. 24, the Spartan women defeated the Wolverines in East Lansing, while the MSU men stopped the UM men in Ann Arbor.

• Sophomore guard Nia Clouden is sixth in the league in scoring, averaging 15.7 ppg. She is also is 56th in the nation and fifth in the league in steals with 30. She is just nine steals away from tying last year’s total of 39.

• Last time out, MSU had a 53-35 rebounding advantage against Nebraska on Dec. 31. It was MSU’s seventh game this season with a double-digit rebounding advantage. The Spartans are 7-0 when having a bigger number in the rebounding column.

