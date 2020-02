Mackenzie Meech hit a grand slam home run and drove in five runs, but Michigan State's softball team still fell short in its season opening game in south Florida, losing 11-6 to California. The Golden Bears scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings. MSU, 20-34 last season, will play Penn State in a 12:30pm game on Saturday.