MSU Soccer Adds Two Transfers

Michigan State men's soccer coach Damon Rensing announced Wednesday he is adding two transfer players for the coming season. Defender Brandon DeSmyter and defender/forward Luke Morrell are added to the 2020 roster. Morrell is from Plainwell and played the past two seasons at Oakland University. DeSmyder is originally from DeWitt and he spent the past two years at Northern Michigan University. The pair join six freshmen on the coming season's team.