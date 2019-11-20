MSU Signs Four Hockey Recruits

Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole has signed four incoming freshmen for his 2020 class. They are Pierce Charleson, a goalie from Aurora, Ontario; Calvin Dybicz, a defenseman from Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Aiden Gallacher, a defenseman from Rochester Hills and Kristof Papp, a forward from Budapest, Hungary. All have signed letters of intent. More recruits will be added for this incoming class at a later date.