MSU Signs 19 Recruits

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio signed 19 recruits on Wednesday, including three from the State of Michigan. Dantonio says running back Jordan Simmons of Georgia plans to sign in February, the next signing period. MSU's class is ranked 12th in the Big Ten by ESPN and 39th in the nation. Dantonio said Wednesday he is impressed with the group of receivers and defensive linemen. One quarterback was signed, Noah Kim, from Centreville, Virginia. Seven of the player will enroll in school early.