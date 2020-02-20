MSU Reportedly Hires Seventh Assistant Coach

The Milwaukee Journal reports Thursday that Wisconsin assistant Ted Gilmore will leave his job at Wisconsin on head coach Paul Cryst''s staff and join Mel Tucker's assistant coaches at Michigan State. Gilmor has been receivers coach with the Badgers but Tucker earlier Thursday named former Spartan Courtney Hawkins his new receivers coach. Gilmore would bring to seven the number of new assistants Tucker has hired since being named to replace Mark Dantonio as the new MSU head coach.