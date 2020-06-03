MSU President Expects Football

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley tells the school radio station, WKAR, he thinks Spartan football can be played this fall but with limitations. Stanley predicts that home games might be reduced to 20 per cent capacity and all in attendance wearing face masks. Spartan Stadium seats 75,000 so 20 per cent would amount to about 15,000 fans. MSU is due to begin its seasoon at home September 5th against Northwestern.