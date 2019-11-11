MSU Prepares For Michigan in Football

Michigan State is a 14 point underdog to Michigan Saturday when the teams meet at noon in Ann Arbor. The Spartans learned today their final road game the following Saturday, November 23rd at Rutgers, will kick off at noon. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has a 2-0 record against the Spartans in games played in East Lansing, but he's 0-2 in games played in Ann Arbor. Michigan is 7-2 on the season, Michigan State is 4-5 and the Spartans have dropped four games in a row.