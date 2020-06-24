MSU Pauses Football Ticket Sales

Michigan State University announced Wednesday it has paused the sale of season tickets for its upcoming season of seven home football games. It is a move other schools have made, figuring that attendance must be greatly reduced because of the current pandemic. A letter to season ticket holders offers three options from full refunds to using payment already made for tickets in 2021. MSU is reiterating it has not concluded how the fall athletic season will play out at the current time because of the virus issues.