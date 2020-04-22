MSU Outfielder Bryce Kelley will return to school using NCAA's allowed extra year of eligibility

When the NCAA voted to allow senior athletes competing in spring sports an extra year of eligibility, it gave players like Bryce Kelley the opportunity to continue his athletic career. Had they not allowed the extra season Kelley, an outfielder for the Michigan State baseball team, would have had his career end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Really it's just been a decision based on playing another year with my teammates. You know having fun with my team and just enjoying my last year of baseball," said Kelley.

The Spartans are expecting five of their eight seniors from this year's team to return.

"It's been super nice, everybody has been pretty much hands off. Everyone do what you think is best. We are all supportive of each other for sure. Everyone has different things lined up afterwards and things for the future so the three guys that aren't coming back, all of us understand why," Kelley explained.

Their coach Jake Boss is happy that his players were given the choice.

"I'm happy for them and I'm happy that they get the chance to put the green and white jersey on one more time," said Boss.

Kelley is an important piece coming back for the Spartans. He had a hit in 14 of the 15 games MSU played this season and was also voted the team's Defensive Player of The Year. Kelley excels in the classroom as well as he currently holds the highest GPA on the team.