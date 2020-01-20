MSU Moves Up IN A-P Poll

Michigan State moved up four spots in Monday's Associated Press weekly college football poll. The Spartans are now ranked 11th with a 14-4 season record. The Spartans play at Indiana Thursday night and at Minnesota at 3pm Sunday. Michigan fell out of the A-P poll after being ranked 19th last week. The Wolverines lost at Iowa last Friday and host Penn State this Wednesday. Baylor moved past Gonzaga this week as the seventh top ranked team in the poll so far this season.