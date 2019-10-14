Michigan State basketball verbal commit Jalen Terry announced Monday he is de-commiting and re-opening his recruitment. Terry is a point guard from Flint Beecher High School and one recruiting service has him ranked #56 in the 2020 recruiting class. He would have signed next month with MSU and then played as a freshman next year. MSU has two other verbals due to sign next month with head coach Tom izzo including point guard A.J. Hoggard from Pennsylvania.
MSU Loses Basketball Recruit
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Mon 5:05 PM, Oct 14, 2019