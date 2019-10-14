MSU Loses Basketball Recruit

Michigan State basketball verbal commit Jalen Terry announced Monday he is de-commiting and re-opening his recruitment. Terry is a point guard from Flint Beecher High School and one recruiting service has him ranked #56 in the 2020 recruiting class. He would have signed next month with MSU and then played as a freshman next year. MSU has two other verbals due to sign next month with head coach Tom izzo including point guard A.J. Hoggard from Pennsylvania.