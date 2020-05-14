MSU Hockey Signs Six New Players

Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole announced the addition of six new players for the coming season on Thursday. They will join four previously signed incoming players. The new group consists of Charlie Combs from Bemidji State, Powell Connor from the Trail Smoke Eaters, Kyle Haskins from the Waterlook Black Hawks, AJ Hodges from the Sioux City Musketeers, Nash Nienhuis from the Omaha Lancers and goaltender Jon Mor from the Langley Rivermen.