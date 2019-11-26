MSU Hockey Player Saliba Earns Big Ten Honor

Senior Sam Saliba has been named the Big Ten Firsst Star of the Week in hockey, the conference office announced Tuesday. It's the third consecutive week a Spartan has been named the league's first star. Saliba scored three of MSU's four goals last week end against third ranked Notre Dame. The honor is the first of Saliba's career. MSU, 6-5-1, plays at Ohio State at 5pm Saturday and 2:30pm again on Sunday.