MSU Football Icon Bullough Dies

Former Michigan State football player and assistant coach Henry Bullough died Sunday night at the age of 85. Bullough played for coach Biggie Munn in the 1954 Rose Bowl game which the Spartans won over UCLA. Bullough was an assistant coach at MSU for Duffy Daugherty and George Perles and his son Chuck is a current member of Mark Dantonio's MSU staff. Bullough is a member of the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame. He also was an assistant coach in the NFL and spent one season as a head coach of the NFL's Buffalo Bills.