MSU Football adds new recruit

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio has added a new recruit to the program’s class of 2020.

Jordon Simmons, a running back from Powder Springs, Georgia, announced his commitment Monday night to the Spartans on Twitter.

Simmons, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, is considered a 3-star recruit by both Rivals.com and 247sports.com.

He attends McEachern High School.

Rivals ranks MSU’s class of 2020 – with 15 commitments – as the No. 44 recruiting class in the nation. It shares the ranking with Colorado and Tulane.

The 247 Sports website ranks MSU’s class No. 45. A link to Simmons’ tweet can be found: here.

