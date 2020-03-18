Michigan State was ranked in the final Associated Press men's college basketball poll released on Wednesday. Kansas finished number one. The Spartans were the pre season number one ranked team earning 60 of 65 first place votes at the time. MSU fell out of the polls for two weeks during February but won its final six games to finish with a 22-9 season record and a share of the Big Ten regular season title with both Wisconsin and Maryland.
MSU Finishes 9th In Final A-P Poll
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Wed 4:39 PM, Mar 18, 2020