Michigan State basketball walk on Braden Burke has entered the transfer portal, the school announced Friday. Burke has spent the past three seasons on the MSU team after arriving from Robert Morris. MSU also announced Friday its home opening game next season will be against Oakland, sometime mid November with a specific date yet to be determined. Oakland opens its season November 10th or 11th at Ohio State.
MSU Basketball's Burke In Transfer Portal
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Fri 4:45 PM, Apr 10, 2020