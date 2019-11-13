MSU Basketball Signs Two

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, as expected, signed two verbal recruits on Wednesday, the first day of national signing day. Football players sign in December. The Spartans inked guard A. J. Hoggard of Pennsylvania and big man Mady Sissoko from Utah. Michigan State is expected to add at least one more player to next year's class. MSU plays at Seton Hall Thursday night and the Spartans currently have a 1-1 season record.