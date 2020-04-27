Michigan State basketball forward Aaron Henry has declared for the NBA draft. He posted his decision just prior to the deadline at midnight Sunday. Henry has played two seasons at MSU and he averaged 10 points per game this past season. He is from Indianapolis. Like his underclass teammate, Xavier Tillman, he can return to Michigan State if he desires by pulling his name out of the draft by the June 3rd deadline for that.
MSU Basketball Player Henry Declares for NBA Draft
Tim Staudt
Posted: Mon 4:31 PM, Apr 27, 2020