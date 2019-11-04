MSU vs. Kentucky: Ahrens expected to play; Hauser still out

Michigan State basketball fans got some good news Monday on the health front before the top ranked Spartans’ game Tuesday night against No. 2 Kentucky.

Coach Tom Izzo said in a news conference swingman Kyle Ahrens is expected to play and is recovering well from lingering back and ankle injuries.

“I’m going to manage it by talking to Kyle, how he feels,” Izzo said of Ahrens’ health heading into Tuesday’s game.

Ahrens didn’t play in MSU’s Oct. 29 exhibition rout of Albion. The Spartans won 85-50 and had 14 players see the floor.

Izzo also confirmed Monday that forward Joey Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, won’t suit up Tuesday because he’s still ruled ineligible by the NCAA.

Izzo said he’s hopeful MSU will get word from the NCAA on Hauser’s status by the end of this week. MSU officials filed an appeal following the NCAA’s initial ruling that Hauser must wait a year to play for the Spartans.

The MSU-Kentucky game, part of the Champions Classic, tips off 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN. The first Champions Classic game Tuesday pits No. 3 Kansas against No. 4 Duke. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.