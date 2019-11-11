MLB Rookies of the Year announced

The Baseball Writers' Association of America has begun to dole out its postseason individual honors, beginning with the American and National League rookies of the year.

Astros designated hitter Yordan lvarez has been unanimously chosen AL Rookie of the Year. The 22-year-old Cuban received all 30 first-place votes after batting .312 with 27 homers and 78 RBIs despite playing 87 games after debuting in June.

lvarez is the third Astro to win the award, following teammate Carlos Correa in 2015 and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell in 1991.

Orioles left-hander John Means was second in the balloting, just ahead of Tampa Bay Rays infielder Brandon Lowe.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the NL Rookie of the year after leading the majors with 53 home runs while batting .260 with 120 RBIs. He broke the major league rookie record for home runs set by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in 2017.

The player known as "Polar Bear" is the sixth Met to claim top NL rookie honors, joining Tom Seaver, Jon Matlack, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden and teammate Jacob deGrom.

Alonso received 29 of 30 first-place votes, while Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka picked up the other No. 1 vote. San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. was third in the balloting.

