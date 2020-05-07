MHSAA hopeful for normal fall sports season

While the fall season is still a few months away from starting, athletes and fans alike are clamoring for the return of sports. The MHSAA's decision to cancel winter tournaments and spring sports this year wasn't an easy choice, but they weren't alone in making it. Every other state association also canceled their spring seasons due to the coronavirus.

MHSAA building in East Lansing.

The attention for high school sports now shifts to the fall, where a decision isn't likely to be made for a couple of months.

"As we've done throughout this entire process we are taking our best advice still from the state and county health departments. Hoping to find out in the month to come, two months or three months to come what they believe is safe and what they believe is allowable," said MHSAA Media and Content Coordinator Geoff Kimmerly.

Kimmerly says they will keep an eye on what the collegiate level does in regards to fall sports since their schedules are relatively similar.

In the time of uncertainty that we are in right now, the MHSAA says they are planning for a normal fall season, but can adjust if needed.

"Right now plan A is to go forward like normal and be optomistic and hope for the best," Kimmerly said.

The cancellation of sports has been tough on everyone involved and school leaders have been left feeling sorry for the student-athletes that are missing out on their seasons. Haslett Athletic Director Darin Ferguson sent his seniors from 2020 a message that could possibly end up applying to the fall sports athletes as well.

"I said fortunately you are athletes, so you're taught to be resilient and you're faced with adversity. This is adversity and you have to make the best of it. It's the hand you're dealt with," Ferguson explained.

Fall practices are scheduled to start up for Michigan high schools in the 2nd week of August.