the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Monday it is revising its playoff format in the eight player tournament beginning next fall. The two divisions remain but strength of schedule will now be used in determining those in the fields. The move is to coincide closely with the current format in the 11-man tournament. The decision was made at the fall representative council meeting held December 6 in East Lansing.
MHSAA Revises Format For 8-Player Football Tournament
By from Tim Staudt |
Posted: Mon 3:07 PM, Dec 16, 2019