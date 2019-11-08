Lumen Christi Secures Division Title For Sixth Straight Year

Head Coach Herb Brogan and the Lumen Christi Titans continue their reign of dominance in the division after securing a sixth-straight title.

Titans began the third quarter just how they left things off in the first half. Jack Kelly made a nice read in the secondary to tear a Pioneer pass out of the sky for an interception to send play the other direction.

The Pioneers, however, were able to post a late consolation score to bring their total to 14 on the day. Nick Szczechowski caught a ball in the flat and shed two Titan tacklers to take it 60 yards to the house for six.

Lumen Christi had the final say in it however when Walker Plate found some green space after shedding a tackler to tack on the final touchdown of the day on a 25 yard run to the house just minutes into the fourth.

Lumen Christi's postseason run continues winning at home 42-14.