Lugnuts season in Limbo

Whenever it gets started, the Lansing Lugnuts will play their 25th season in 2020.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, the voice of the Lugnuts, has been with the team for 11 years doing radio play-by-play and helping with marketing.

He's optimistic a schedule will begin this year.

"It's entirely out of our hands...it's coming from above," he said. "All we can do is wait, hope for the very best, do whatever we can to help Mid-Michigan and the community around us, and be ready when baseball returns."

As usual, the Lugnuts have many special promotional nights planned, but they'll have to be flexible depending on whether the teams are given the go-ahead to begin their schedules.

"We still want to do an opening day block party," said Goldberg-Strassler. "When we get an opening day, there will be a block party. We have bobblehears. We're doing a tribute to 'Tool Time' with Richard Karn from 'Home Improvement.' All of this is later on in the year. We have all of these promotions to come later on in the season, but we understand we're going to have to wait for baseball."