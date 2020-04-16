Lugnuts hold virtual home opening day for fans

The Lansing Lugnuts were supposed to play their home opener Thursday night against the Dayton Dragons at Cooley Law School Stadium. Instead, the Lugnuts staff put together a virtual home opening celebration for fans with nine innings worth of content on their social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Everything from trivia for the fans to interviews with 2020 Lugnuts manager Luis Hurtado. The virtual home opener had it all including a fireworks send-off for fans to enjoy. Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons is hoping fans enjoyed the experience and understand the organization;s commitment to its fans.

"The number one thing I want fans to take away from today is that we are fully committed to bringing them lugnuts content and action even if they aren't playing in the stadium," Parsons said.

The voice of the Lugnuts, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, echoed those sentiments and said the virtual home opener was all about bringing people together.

"We are all bound together by shared experiences, by all of us trying to get through this, all of our love of baseball, all of our memories of the Lansing Lugnuts and all of our hopes for the future," said Goldberg-Strassler.