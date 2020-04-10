Lugnuts, Whitecaps combine for 'Faux Opening Day' baseball

The minor league baseball season was supposed to start Thursday night for the Lansing Lugnuts as they were scheduled to start the year taking on the West Michigan Whitecaps. But while minor league baseball and sports across the country are on the back burner during the covid-19 crisis, the Lugnuts and Whitecaps, two rivals, came together to create a virtual opening day for their fans.

Each organization's broadcast teams hopped on a zoom call and called a virtual baseball game using a dice system to determine the outcomes of at-bats. A 12 (two 6's on the dice) would be the equivalent to a home run.

The Lugnuts used a big eighth inning to complete a 7-5 comeback victory over West Michigan in the simulated game, but it was truly a win for each organization and its fans.

"Oh what a dramatic game. We had a two to nothing lead that we lost in the bottom of the sixth inning on a grand slam. Then we came back and scored 4 runs in the top of the eighth to beat them," the voice of the Lugnuts Jesse Goldberg-Strassler said.

"We were able to retain three quarters of the audience from the very first pitch to final out which was just mind blowing to me. So at least if nothing else we could sit by a computer or a radio and even for just a second feel like things were normal again," said Dan Hasty, the voice of the Whitecaps.