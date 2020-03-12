Lugnuts to delay start of season

The 2020 Lansing Lugnuts season won't star in April.

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday it is delaying the start of the 2020 Championship Season because of concerns of the coronavirus.

The league said in a statement it will monitor the pandemic and announce changes later.

“The first and foremost priority for the Lugnuts is the safety and health of our fans and employees,” said Lansing Lugnuts owner Tom Dickson. “While we will miss playing baseball at Cooley Law School Stadium for the early part of the season, rest assured that once this threat passes, we will be back to provide inexpensive family fun to all the residents of Mid-Michigan. This season is the 25th anniversary of the Lugnuts coming to Lansing, and I promise that as soon as we can play, we will have a wonderful celebration for our fans.”

Minor League Baseball is one of many leagues cancelling sporting events because of the coronavirus.

For all further information on the Lansing Lugnuts, Class A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.