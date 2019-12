Foster Loyer scored a career-high 16 points in his start for Michigan State and the No. 14 Spartans shook off a slow start without All-American Cassius Winston to rout Western Michigan 95-62.

Loyer took over at point guard with Winston sidelined after bruising a bone in his left knee during practice Friday.

Xavier Tillman added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Henry also had 15 points, and Kyle Ahrens had 12.