Love's big first half lifts Cavaliers past Pistons 115-110

Kevin Love scored all 20 of his points in the first half, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 115-110 to snap a seven-game losing streak. Love, an Olympic teammate of Kobe Bryant's who played college basketball in Los Angeles at UCLA, made six 3-pointers before halftime. It was the first game for either team since Bryant's death Sunday in a helicopter crash. Collin Sexton had 23 points for the Cavaliers and Tristan Thompson added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Reggie Jackson led Detroit with 16 points.

