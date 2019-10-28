Louisville Loses Its Kicker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Louisville says kicker Blanton Creque will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.

Creque's injury, sustained while attempting a tackle late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 28-21 victory against Virginia, also ends the collegiate career of the Cardinals' most accurate kicker (82.3%). The senior will undergo surgery in the next couple of weeks. Creque made 8 of 11 field goals and all 33 extra-point attempts for 57 points this season.

His 51 field goals on 62 attempts and 310 career points both rank third in program history. Creque's 41-yard field goal that helped Louisville edge Boston College 41-39 on Oct. 5 was one of two game-winners with the Cardinals.

Sophomore backup Ryan Chalifoux could start when Louisville (5-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) visits Miami on Nov. 9 after a bye.

