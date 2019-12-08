Lost equipment gets to Chiefs in time for game

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a police escort to get their equipment to Foxborough, Massachusetts, in time for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews confirmed that some of the gear was sent to the wrong place and had to be rushed to the stadium.

ESPN reported an equipment container with some shoulder pads, helmets and footballs was not unloaded Saturday and wound up in New Jersey. The bag had equipment for some 35 players.

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted that they helped the equipment get to the stadium from Logan Airport. --Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Mass.

