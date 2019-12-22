Lions closing out another disappointing season

A season that started with promise is winding down to another frustrating finish for the Detroit Lions.

The latest disappointment is a 27-17 loss at Denver, Detroit's eighth straight that has soured a 2-0-1 start to 2019. The Lions hoped to be playing for playoff positioning with a game left but all that's left to decide is where they will pick next spring.

After Sunday they are 3-11-1 and, if things remain the same after next week, will have the third selection in the 2020 NFL draft with a home game left against the Green Bay Packers, a team fighting for playoff seeding.