Lions' WR Golladay named to Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been named to his first Pro Bowl, the team announced today, and will join cornerback Darius Slay in Orlando.

Golladay will be replacing Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, who is unable to participate due to an injury.

Golladay is the first Lions WR to make the Pro Bowl since Calvin Johnson (2015), and only the third to make the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons (Roy Williams (2006) & Gail Cogdill (1960, 1962)).

Golladay led the National Football League in receiving touchdowns (11) and eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving for the second straight year, despite playing with three different quarterbacks.

He'll suit up for the National Football Conference Sunday, January 26th. That game will be aired at 3 P.M. ET on ESPN.

