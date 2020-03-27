Lions To Sign Ragland

DETROIT (AP) - According to a person with knowledge of the deal, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland. He started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion, making seven starts. The Lions also reached a one-year agreement with linebacker Elijah Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. Lee comes to Detroit from the other participant in last season's Super Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers.